Wintrust Business Lunch 7/2/19: Nike Is Stirring The Market, Chick-Fil-A’s Story & Hard Seltzers Growing

Posted 1:10 PM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, July 2, 2019
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Much of Wall Street is already on vacation, but Jon Najarian isn’t. Steve Bertrand checked in with Jon Najarian and learned about what he is seeing on the trading floor with Nike’s latest shoe creating a lot of negative buzz. Kelly Leonard is rediscovering the way that leadership flows into the world of improv, Steve Robinson is explaining how he helped Chik-Fil-A become the most popular fast-food restaurant in the US, and Amy Guth is keeping her eyes on the growing popularity of hard-seltzers in the beverage world.

