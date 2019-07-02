Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive talks about the hurdles for electric cars, the Illinois gasoline tax and why people are keeping their cars longer

Posted 5:55 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51AM, July 2, 2019

In this Saturday, June 8, 2019, photograph, a Tesla supercharging station in Silverthorne, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

This month, Tom comments on the increased Illinois fuel tax, the economic issues facing electric cars, why people are keeping their cars longer and bad bumper stickers.

