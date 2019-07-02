× Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive talks about the hurdles for electric cars, the Illinois gasoline tax and why people are keeping their cars longer

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

This month, Tom comments on the increased Illinois fuel tax, the economic issues facing electric cars, why people are keeping their cars longer and bad bumper stickers.

