× The Opening Bell 7/2/19: Chicago’s Best BBQ and Grilling By The Numbers

The 4th of July is traditionally celebrated outside by cooking and grilling. Doug Roth (CEO of Founder of Playground Hospitality) knows what its all about from the consumer and restaurant side so he joined Steve Grzanich in studio to run through the big holiday food trends, and what restaurants have started to do to help fight the slow times. Heather Haddon (Reporter on Food Retail and Policy at the Wall Street Journal) then explained what McDonald’s is doing to stay ahead of the technological curve and keep costs down.