The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.02.19: Women's Soccer, Madigan's candidates and Kim Jong Un's meeting

John begins the show by discussing potential outcomes of the U.S. Women’s Soccer match with Brittany Arnold, Chicago Fire Sidelines Reporter and Pro Soccer USA Reporter Alicia DelGallo. Additionally, John speaks to Attorney Tony Peraica about a recent story involving Illinois Speaker of The House Michael Madigan’s odd request to have candidates of Hispanic descent run against him. Also, John Speaks to Sam Panayotovich about how baseball statistics could affect the future of this year’s season. Finally, John asks listeners to chime in about Trump’s recent face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.