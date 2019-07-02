× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.01.19: Pride Parade, texting while driving, Alabama law, and show automation

John Williams begins by discussing the recent Chicago Pride Parade in which WGN Radio Producer Jasmine Cooper and public relations and promotions manager Sara Tieman discuss their experience on the WGN Radio float. Additionally, John talks about Illinois’ new law regarding texting while driving. Next, John speaks to faith, culture, and politics columnist Dana Hall McCain about Marshae Jones, the expecting mother indicted after getting shot in the stomach. Then, John explores what life would be like if the show was completely automated. Finally, John reads about famous Chicagoans of the past and compares their rankings to the relevance they have today.