The John Williams NewsClick: On a handshake
-
Former CIA agent Bob Baer on President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-Un: “It’s just bizarre, and frightening.”
-
The Top Five@5 (06/12/19): Ron Goldman’s sister ‘Confronts O.J. Simpson’ 25 years later, President Trump says we will see Kim Jong-Un’s letter “someday”, Tim Allen loves Keanu Reeves, and more…
-
The Top Five@5 (06/11/19): President Trump praises Kim Jong-Un…again, Jon Stewart gets angry with Congress, Steph Curry is disappointed with Toronto fans, Radiohead outsmart hackers, and more…
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Why is Trump Tower Chicago missing out on business?
-
The Top Five@5 (06/05/19): Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois budget, President Trump defends Kim Jong-Un, Kesha doesn’t want the world ruled by “Rich, Straight, White Men,” and more…
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Iran Strike take-back
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Mayor Lightfoot wants the spitting server fired
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Is it worth your spit?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: A 2020 Trump victory?
-
Ryan Nobles: “Nobody does a photo-op like Trump but the next question is, where’s the substance to it?”
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Paying the price for the president
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.09.19: The upside-down “OK” sign, White Sox rain delay, pharmaceutical costs
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Sarah Sanders on Congress