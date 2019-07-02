× The Chicago Way, Ep. 197: Lessons to be learned from Colorado’s recreational marijuana program, why Luis Gutierrez’s silence says a lot, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 197: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by renowned election lawyer Burt Odelson to talk about the Supreme Court’s decision not to rule on the legality of gerrymandering and why former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald would be a great pick for special prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett/Kim Fox saga. Then, Chicago Tribune’s Bob McCoppin analyzes the pitfalls facing Colorado’s recreational marijuana system. And, Senior Writer for Space.com & author of Out There: A Scientific Guide to Alien Life, Antimatter, and Human Space Travel (For the Cosmically Curious), Dr. Michael Wall explores the probability that UFOs are actually aliens visiting from distant planets. Plus, Kasso looks at why as of late former Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez has not been as vocal as he’s been known to be and what that means.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3653998/3653998_2019-07-02-152938.64kmono.mp3

