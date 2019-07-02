The Chicago Way, Ep. 197: Lessons to be learned from Colorado’s recreational marijuana program, why Luis Gutierrez’s silence says a lot, and more…

Posted 10:45 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, July 2, 2019

A man is draped in pro-marijuana colors during the Denver 420 Rally, the world's largest celebration of both the legalization of cannabis and cannabis culture, May 21, 2016 in Denver Coloroado. The western mountainous Colorado is one of four US states along with the District of Columbia that has legalized the use of recreational marijuana. (JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 197: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by renowned election lawyer Burt Odelson to talk about the Supreme Court’s decision not to rule on the legality of gerrymandering and why former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald would be a great pick for special prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett/Kim Fox saga. Then, Chicago Tribune’s Bob McCoppin analyzes the pitfalls facing Colorado’s recreational marijuana system. And, Senior Writer for Space.com & author of Out There: A Scientific Guide to Alien Life, Antimatter, and Human Space Travel (For the Cosmically Curious), Dr. Michael Wall explores the probability that UFOs are actually aliens visiting from distant planets. Plus, Kasso looks at why as of late former Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez has not been as vocal as he’s been known to be and what that means.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’hereWGNPlus

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.