Tech Tuesday with CNET's Joan Solsman: How to watch today's total solar eclipse, ways to check for skin cancer with your smartphone, and more

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Joan Solsman, senior writer for CNET. The first total solar eclipse since 2017 will pass over parts of South America on Tuesday. Joan explains how listeners can watch today’s total solar eclipse from anywhere in the world. They also talk about how to check for skin cancer on your smartphone, Samsung’s Note 10 event, and more. She also gives us an update on Monday’s Facebook HQ Sarin scare.

