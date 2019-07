× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.02.19: Steve’s sick *cough, cough*

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we welcome on an incredible pair of siblings who donated their kidneys in honor of their father which then turned into a 10 person chain saving multiple lives. Then, Senator Dick Durbin calls in to give his two cents on the MLB netting issue as well as his time spent with Presidential candidate Joe Biden. And of course, it’s another fun segment of “Moron (More-on) Entertainment” with Dean Richards!