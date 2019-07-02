× Roe Conn Full Show (7/01/19): AB Stoddard is convinced ‘Trump/Trump 2020’ will be the ticket, the story of how kidney donation becomes contagious, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes feat. Richard Roeper for Monday, July 1st, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Chicago suburbs ditching their recylcing programs; Highly decorated CIA officer Bob Baer(ret.) breaks down developments with U.S. relations with N. Korea & Iran’s increasing uranium stockpile; The crew looks at the craziness of Chicago’s Pride Parade; Bethany Hester-Goralski, Hannah Hester-Goralski, & Josh Goralski talk about the importance of organ donation and how Northwestern Medicine brought 5 donors & recipients together to share their stories; the Top Five@5 features Miley Cryus trying to save the planet through expletives; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard is convinced Ivanka Trump will be Donald Trump’s running-mate; And the gang tries to determine what 40-year-olds should throw away.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3653861/3653861_2019-07-02-014601.64kmono.mp3

