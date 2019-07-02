[Photos] The National | Rock New Songs From “I Am Easy To Find” Live at Northerly Island in Chicago

Posted 6:51 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, July 2, 2019

The National, fresh off the release of their new album, I Am Easy To Find, tore through their new tracks with the energetic fever you only find at one of their live shows. They dig deep into their catalog, playing songs off their first album, all while pleasing the crowd with singalong favorites. As melancholy as their songs might be, everyone in attendance left with a smile on their face.

Photo Gallery

