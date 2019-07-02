× McDonald’s Continues To Phase In Artificial Intelligence

McDonald’s has been one of the industry innovators, and Heather Haddon (Reporter on Food Retail and Policy at the Wall Street Journal) explained to Steve Grzanich that artificial intelligence is the latest technological integrations to their locations. The Illinois fast-food chain is slowly testing out automated fryers, order takers and other technology to see how they can make their stores more efficient and cut costs as industry competition continues to shift.