× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-2-19: “You don’t get to take your hate out on the city by defacing the piece of art that we thought we would hate but actually love because you can see yourself like 15 different ways in the reflection”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include The Bean being vandalized, Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg addressing systemic racism in a Chicago speech, the Tribune investigating Governor Pritzker’s speedboats, the cockroach getting tougher, the Cubs getting lit up by the Pirates, the White Sox starting a big week with a game against the Tigers before Dylan Cease makes his debut tomorrow, the Blackhawks adding another goaltender and a center and the WGN Softball Team’s resounding victory over the Chicago Reader.