Help a hero for veterans provides support for those who need it most

Alderman Matt O’Shea will be spearheading the Help A Hero household donation drive which helps veterans transitioning out of homelessness. Household donations such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc. are being accepted through July 4th at all 50 Aldermanic offices, Jewel-Osco locations in the city and at select Chicago Park District locations.