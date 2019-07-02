× Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 Offseason Off To A Fast Start

Chris Boden and Scott King breakdown Stan Bowman and the Blackhawks’ busy start to free agency. They discuss the impact of bringing in goalie Robin Lehner and how it will affect Corey Crawford. They talk about Andrew Shaw returning after a few seasons in Montreal, as well some of the other moves made by the ‘Hawks and their rivals.

