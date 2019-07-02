CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 23: Andrew Shaw #65 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his third period goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Blues 6-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 Offseason Off To A Fast Start
Chris Boden and Scott King breakdown Stan Bowman and the Blackhawks’ busy start to free agency. They discuss the impact of bringing in goalie Robin Lehner and how it will affect Corey Crawford. They talk about Andrew Shaw returning after a few seasons in Montreal, as well some of the other moves made by the ‘Hawks and their rivals.