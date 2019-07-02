× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.2.19: Summer Gardening, Iconic Movie Roles That Almost Went To Someone Else, and Tech Tuesday

Today, Bill and Wendy asked listeners to think of things that only people over 50 would understand. The questions generated a lot of response. Then, Bill and Wendy chat with Joan Solsman, senior writer from CNET, about the latest in technology news. Plus, Tony Fulmer from Chalet Nursery shares late summer gardening tips.

