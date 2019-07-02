× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.2.19: Who is Coco and The Favorite Foods of Every U.S. President Part 2

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy continue their conversation about U.S. Presidents’ favorite foods with Kim Gordon and Ryan Burrow. They also take a closer look into Cori “Coco” Gauff’s tennis career. Coco is the 15-year-old who beat Venus Williams in straight sets during first round play at the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament on Monday.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.