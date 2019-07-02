Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Attorney Tony Peraica: Mike Madigan and “his minions” bamboozled voters
Attorney Tony Peraica joins John Williams to explain how House Speaker Mike Madigan partly caused his client, Jason Gonzales, to fall behind on the ballot against him. He breaks down how two sham candidates on that ballot are the evidence he will need to prove Gonzales’s case in court.