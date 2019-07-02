AL.com Faith, Culture & Politics Columnist Dana Hall McCain on why Marshae Jones might be prosecuted

FILE - This file photo provided by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Marshae Jones. Lawyers defending Jones, who was arrested last week after a grand jury issued an indictment saying she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight while five-months pregnant, said Monday, July 1, 2019, the charges are "completely unreasonable and unjust" and should be dismissed. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

AL.com Faith, Culture & Politics Columnist Dana Hall McCain joins John Williams to share her perspective on the indictment of a pregnant woman whose baby died when she was shot in the stomach. And, Dana shares why a prosecution has yet to be announced against Jones.

 

