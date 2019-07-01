× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/1/19: Hyperloop Becoming Real (?), Chicago’s Real Estate & Your Neighborhood Drug Dealer

The Hyperloop from Elon Musk has created buzz for the last seven years now, but consumers have yet to have the opportunity to get from one state to another in less than an hour. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis explained to Steve Bertrand that there is new legislation that could take it one step closer to becoming a reality. Ilyce Glink jumped in studio to recap her visit to the National Association of Real Estate Editors conference, and Amy Guth is explaining what will happen to the neighborhood weed dealers now that marijuana will be legal next year.