White Sox Weekly 06/30/19: Dylan Cease Called Up, Joe McEwing, Daniel Palka and more!

Posted 10:52 AM, July 1, 2019, by

PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Pitcher Dylan Cease #29 of the Chicago White Sox and the U.S. Team works the ninth inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Kevin Powell kill off some time during a rain delay with some ‘White Sox Weekly’! The biggest news during the show is the call up of Sox pitching prospect Dylan Cease. Cease is planned to make his big league debut on July 3rd in game 1 of the double header.

Later Carm chats with Sox bench coach Joe McEwing on a variety of topics. Including Yoan Moncada’s breakout year, working with manager Rick Renteria, and Yolmer Sanchez’s play at 2nd base.

