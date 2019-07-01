× White Sox Weekly 06/30/19: Dylan Cease Called Up, Joe McEwing, Daniel Palka and more!

Mark Carman and Kevin Powell kill off some time during a rain delay with some ‘White Sox Weekly’! The biggest news during the show is the call up of Sox pitching prospect Dylan Cease. Cease is planned to make his big league debut on July 3rd in game 1 of the double header.

Later Carm chats with Sox bench coach Joe McEwing on a variety of topics. Including Yoan Moncada’s breakout year, working with manager Rick Renteria, and Yolmer Sanchez’s play at 2nd base.