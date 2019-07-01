WGN Radio Theatre #400: The CBS Radio Workshop & Command Performance

Posted 1:05 AM, July 1, 2019, by

Michael Gastala, Carl Amari, Lisa Wolf & Roger Badesch

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 30, 2019.  First episode of the night is: “The CBS Radio Workshop: Battle Of Gettysburg” Starring: Raymond Burr; (06-30-57). For our final episode of the night we have: “Command Performance: Bob Hope (M.C.)” Starring: Rosalind Russell And Lena Horne; (07-07-42).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.