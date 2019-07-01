× WGN Radio Theatre #400: The CBS Radio Workshop & Command Performance

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 30, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The CBS Radio Workshop: Battle Of Gettysburg” Starring: Raymond Burr; (06-30-57). For our final episode of the night we have: “Command Performance: Bob Hope (M.C.)” Starring: Rosalind Russell And Lena Horne; (07-07-42).

