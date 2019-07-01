Nickelodeon actor and Chicago-native, Kel Mitchell, stops in the PPG Paints Green Room to talk a bit about getting his start in Chicago. He shares some of his favorite sketches from “All That,” both the version he starred in as a teenager and the new revival he is co-producing with Kenan Thompson. Watch and get a bonus teaser of another special project Kel is set to release on the world.
Video: Kel Mitchell Visits the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Kel Mitchell talks “All That” reboot and his lifelong connection with Kenan Thompson
-
Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #17: Fatherhood
-
Video: Todd Rundgren in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Barry Brewer in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Cast of “West Side Story” in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: Binny’s Kristen Ellis shares in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson: “It’s just a beautiful thing to be involved in something so topical”
-
Roe Conn Full Show (5/10/19): Why Americans aren’t making new friends, what the new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports means for consumers, and more…
-
Actor Colin Egglesfield (Rizolli and isles, All My Children) joins us live from the PPG Paints Greenroom!
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 03.27.19: Old Guys Don’t Look Good In Hoodies
-
-
JoJo Siwa: Nickelodeon Slimefest returning to Chicago in June!
-
The History of Loyola Basketball: More than a Shot and a Prayer
-
Empire of the Sun displays humility beyond self-confidence at the Metro Chicago