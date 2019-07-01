Video: Kel Mitchell Visits the PPG Paints Green Room

Nickelodeon actor and Chicago-native, Kel Mitchell, stops in the PPG Paints Green Room to talk a bit about getting his start in Chicago. He shares some of his favorite sketches from “All That,” both the version he starred in as a teenager and the new revival he is co-producing with Kenan Thompson. Watch and get a bonus teaser of another special project Kel is set to release on the world.

