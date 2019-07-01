× Tools of the Trade: A new exhibit features the typewriters used by iconic American writers

The American Writers Museum has a new exhibit called Tools of the Trade. It’s a look back at the importance of the typewriter to the author, poet, journalist and playwright. Museum President Carey Cranston says the connection between writers and their typewriters is a special bond. You will get a first-hand look at the typewriters that, when some famous names put their fingers to the keyboard, masterpieces were created. And, for the budding young writer who has never seen a typewriter before, Cranston says kids’ reactions are priceless. The exhibit is now open to the public and runs through next year. For more information, visit americanwritersmuseum.org.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

41.885505 -87.624889