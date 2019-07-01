× The Top Five@5 (07/01/19): Illinois’ new gas tax is here, Steve Wozniak has a warning for people who use Facebook, Miley Cyrus goes to the gutter for a cleaner planet, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, July 1st, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling in for Anna Davlantes)

Senator Bernie Sanders in an interview with ABC’s ‘This Week with George George Stephanopolous, says that he hopes President Trump’s meeting with North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un isn’t another “photo op.” The first wave of tax increases that will pay for Illinois’ $45 billion infrastructure plan took effect today, and resident are not happy. Miley Cyrus during a recent concert in Denmark gave an expletive-filled rant on global warming, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3653858/3653858_2019-07-02-001558.64kmono.mp3

