The Opening Bell 7/1/19: Assisting Companies with Compliance Necessities
Companies are constantly under the scope of regulation and safety requirements, but keeping the business in line with those rules is a full-time job. Steve Grzanich caught up with Jim Ginther (Partner at U.S. Compliance) to sort through the necessity of compliance and how it is regularly left behind in a business practice. Jerry Murphy (Partner in charge of the Sikich Manufacturing and Distribution Practice) then shed some light on the constant battle that manufacturers are experiencing with data breaches. They’re happening more often that many might think.