Steve Cochran Full Show 07.01.19: Dean's up to his elbow's in Summer cooking!

Today on The Steve Cochran Show we speak to an incredible MVPP who has mowed lawns in all 50 states and is now doing it to support veterans. Then, from the History Channel’s new show “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation” Christopher Mellon joins us to talk about what’s going on in our airspace and the implications of these new discoveries. Chicago Blackhawks player Andrew Shaw also jumps on air to talk about the upcoming season and the benefits he hopes to bring to the ice this year!