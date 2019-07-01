This photo issued Thursday March 3, 2011 by The National Archives in Britain of circa March 2004 shows a doughnut-shaped phenomenon photographed by a retired RAF officer and sent to his old bosses tasked with investigating UFOs. Military sightings of UFOs, an "alien abduction" in London and an unidentified aircraft shadowing a Lancaster bomber feature among thousands of close-encounter documents were released by the National Archives March 3, 2011. (AP Photo/The National Archives/PA Wire) NOT FOR USE AFTER APRIL 3, 2011 - NO SALES
Sam Maranto of MUFON discusses the most recent UFO sightings in Illinois
Sam Maranto is a UFO investigator, and currently the state director for the Illinois chapter of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). He joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the recent UFO sightings in IL and his vast experiences with them. Have you ever had a UFO sighting?
For more information about the Illinois Mutual UFO Network, visit their website here.
