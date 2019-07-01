× Sam Maranto of MUFON discusses the most recent UFO sightings in Illinois

Sam Maranto is a UFO investigator, and currently the state director for the Illinois chapter of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). He joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the recent UFO sightings in IL and his vast experiences with them. Have you ever had a UFO sighting?

For more information about the Illinois Mutual UFO Network, visit their website here.

