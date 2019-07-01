× Ra Ra Riot | ‘Superbloom’ Should Be On Everyone’s Summer Playlist [Interview and Acoustic Performance of “Bad To Worse”]

Wes Miles and Mathieu Santos of the rock band Ra Ra Riot join Michael Heidemann on this episode of Sound Sessions. Ra Ra Riot have been a sweet taste on everyones lips since they first quenched our indie-rock thirst with their debut album The Rhumb Line. Now, with a wealth of inspiration from life on the road, relationships and their undying passion for music they’re about to release their newest album “Superbloom” on August 9th. Listen in as the guys speak about their background, how they formed the band and even play the hottest new game “Ra Ra Right or Ra Ra Wrong”. Plus! Stick around until the end of the interview for a live acoustic performance of their new song “Bad To Worse”. Enjoy!

Host – Michael Heidemann

