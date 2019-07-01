× Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Rick Atkinson: “The most profound question any people can ask themselves is what they are willing to die for”

Rick Atkinson, bestselling author of the Liberation Trilogy, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his new book, “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777.” Rick talks about why he decided to write about the Revolutionary War, the reason why he’s writing another trilogy, the process of putting this book together, the amount of research that went into writing the book, the amazing amount of characters to write about when covering the Revolutionary War, the real stories behind the Boston Tea Party and Paul Revere’s “The British are Coming” ride, the barbaric nature of the war and how his admiration grew for George Washington when writing this book.

