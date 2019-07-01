× Nick Digilio 7.1.19 | Reviews of “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home”, Most American Movies from Each State, Secret Stories Behind Songs

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Raft”, “Annabelle Comes Home”

Hour 2:

+ Secret stories behind songs

Hour 3:

+ Secret stories behind songs (cont.)

+ Most American Movies from Each State

Hour 4:

+ Most American Movies from Each State (cont.)

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)