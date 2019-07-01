Nick Digilio 7.1.19 | Reviews of “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home”, Most American Movies from Each State, Secret Stories Behind Songs
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Raft”, “Annabelle Comes Home”
Hour 2:
+ Secret stories behind songs
Hour 3:
+ Secret stories behind songs (cont.)
+ Most American Movies from Each State
Hour 4:
+ Most American Movies from Each State (cont.)
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)