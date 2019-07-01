× MVPP: He’s mowed lawns in all 50 states…5 times!

The real life Forest Gump of lawn mowing! Rodney Smith Jr. is truly a remarkable individual who has mowed lawns in all 50 states and is now doing it to support veterans. Raising Men Lawn Care Service (R.M.L.C.S) is an organization designed to promote community awareness for our future (boys and girls ages 7-17). It is because of his selfless service that he is our MVPP of the day.

