Movies & Entertainment News With Fandango’s Erik Davis

Mason and Managing editor at Fandango.com Erik Davis give their thoughts on Men in Black International. Blumhouse is going to reboot The Craft; Erik weighs in on the upcoming era this reboot will usher in. There will be a sequel to the 2018 Halloween movie, Mason and Erik discuss the various directions this film can take. Danny Boyle, former James Bond Director, feels Robert Pattinson should be the next James Bond; Erik gives his thoughts on this and opinion on what actors he thinks would be great for the role of James Bond once Danial Craig leaves. Mason & Erik talk about the children show from the late 60’s Banana Splits being made into a horror and gore movie. Lucas studios are hiring one person to head all the Star Wars movies and television shows; Erik explains why. Dr. Sleep a sequel to the Shining & Rambo: Last Blood trailers are discussed. Erik lists the movies you should check out in July.

