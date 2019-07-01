× Meet Writer Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, If I Forget, Fosse/Verdon) and the cast of “IF I Forget” at Victory Gardens; and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at Theo Ubique

This week in a very special Behind the Curtain Paul talks with Tony Award Winning playwright Steven Levenson about the creation of the incredible show “Dear Evan Hansen,” TV’s Fosse/Verdon Mini-series , and “IF I Forget” currently playing at Victory Gardens Theater thru July 7th. Steven is candid as he shares the true events behind the story of Dear Evan Hansen. Then the cast of “If I Forget,” Daniel Cantor (who plays Michael Fischer) and Elizabeth Ledo (who plays Sharon Fischer) join the conversation to talk about this powerful production of a somewhat dysfunctional family as it addresses both familial problems and the political conflicts of the day. In a fun turn–about, the cast asks Steven questions about the roles they play in his show, we all surprise him with some comparisons with his writing.. But does he agree?

Then (at 31:35 into the program if you wish to scroll up to it), the cast of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” talk about the challenges of playing the roles of Hedwig Schmidt (played by Will Lidke) and Yitzhak (played by Brittney Brown). How this big show from Broadway got transformed for the intimate space of Theo Ubique is explained by director Toma Langston. \

A really special Behind the Curtain for theater fans everywhere!! Take a listen!