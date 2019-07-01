× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-1-19: “Fireworks are being recalled because some 4th of July favorites are overloaded with explosives. They are blowing up bigger fingers this year. Going for the thumbs”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the state of Illinois doubling the gas tax, texting and driving getting tougher penalties, shootings being down for the first six months of 2019, the weather destroying the end of the Pride Parade, some fireworks being recalled, Andrew Shaw returning to the Blackhawks, the Bulls getting into the free agency frenzy with the signing of Thaddeus Young, the Cubs losing 2 of 3 to the Reds, the White Sox taking 2 of 3 from the Twins, prized Sox prospect Dylan Cease getting called up to the big league club, the Sox and Cubs both sending three players to the All-Star Game in Cleveland and Justin missing the Pride Parade because of an unfortunate scooter accident that bloodied the knees of his son.