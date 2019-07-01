× Late Night Special with Amy Guth | 07.01.19

Tonight with Amy Guth:

The summer is full of fun outdoor activities, but pesky mosquito and and sticky bug spay can put a damper on some of that fun. That’s why the Duggan sisters invented Lifestings, an effective and all-natural bug spray that keep those pesky insects with less chemicals. Claire Duggan joins the conversation in our Allstate Skyline Studio to give more details on Lifestings and other products.

You can order a bottle of Lifestings here. For more information on products visit duggansisters.com

Plus, Post Tribune and Chicago Tribune Entertainment Columnist Phillip Potempa joins the conversation in our Allstate Skyline Studio as he discusses upcoming shows including Broadway in Chicago’s Cats and Hitler’s Tasters at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. Listen to what Phillip says should be expected of each show.

