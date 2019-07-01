× Half of Manufacturers Are Seeing Data Breaches On A Regular Basis

The manufacturing industry is still a major contributor to the U.S. economy, but the risk that the industry is seeing is an uptick in the data breach area that is detailed in the latest 2019 Sikich Manufacturing and Distribution Report. That was the conversation’s focus with Steve Grzanich and Jerry Murphy (Partner in charge of the Sikich Manufacturing and Distribution Practice) and though there were some areas of concern, Jerry explained that companies are “positive but concerned” about the industry going forward.