Grant Park Music Festival's Independence Day Salute celebrates what it means to be an American

Paul Winberg, CEO of the Grant Park Music Festival, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the Grant Park Music Festival’s “Independence Day Salute” on July 4th. Paul talks about maintaining the tradition of the Independence Day concert, why these particular songs resonate on the 4th of July, what makes a great patriotic song, if there is room for more contemporary songs in shows like this, why the festival programs a wide variety of music, the make-up of the Grant Park Orchestra and if Chicago is considered a classical music town.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.