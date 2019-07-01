× Former CIA agent Bob Baer on President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-Un: “It’s just bizarre, and frightening.”

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to discuss President Trump’s historic trip to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-Un over the weekend.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3653855/3653855_2019-07-02-005755.64kmono.mp3

