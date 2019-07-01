Former CIA agent Bob Baer on President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-Un: “It’s just bizarre, and frightening.”
Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to discuss President Trump’s historic trip to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-Un over the weekend.
