Former CIA agent Bob Baer on President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-Un: “It’s just bizarre, and frightening.”

Posted 7:44 PM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42PM, July 1, 2019

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to discuss President Trump’s historic trip to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-Un over the weekend.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.