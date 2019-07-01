× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #22: Patriotism

Tonight on Extension 720: A great pre-4th of July show! Rick Atkinson, bestselling author of the Liberation Trilogy, talks about his terrific new book, “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777.” Do you need plans for the 4th? Well, you are in luck because Paul Winberg, CEO of the Grant Park Music Festival, tells us about the Grant Park Music Festival’s “Independence Day Salute” show this Thursday night. We also get a recap of the WGN Softball Team’s (Justin is a three-time softball champion. Have you heard?) big 16-3 win over the Chicago Reader with interim head coach Ernie Scatton.

