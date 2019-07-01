× “Elton Jim” reminds listeners he FIRST discussed using a SPORK two years ago, and now it’s the star of “Toy Story 4”

In this 162nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reminds podcast listeners that more than 2 years ago — in Episode #49 — he first discussed using the eating utensil — The Spork. Now it is featured in “Toy Story 4.” And in “The Pop Culture Club” segment, Jim chats with regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, and they discuss their choices for the next batch of rock star bio-pics.