Chicago Gateway Green’s Gaming for Green – July 18

The 14th annual “Gaming for Green®“ presented by Honda-Volkswagen of Chicago is the Texas Hold “Em poker tournament and casino night benefiting Chicago Gateway Green® on Thursday, July 18 at Galleria Marchetti.
Guests will enjoy Galleria Marchetti’s famous Italian specialties and cocktails , live music and a variety of charitable gaming including roulette, craps and blackjack, along with a fabulous raffle and poker prizes – like the Grand Prize of a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker.
For the first time in Gaming for Green history —Every attendee will have a chance to win a new Honda or Volkswagen!
5:30pm check-in | 7pm cards fly
Galleria Marchetti, 825 W. Erie in Chicago
About Chicago Gateway Green
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, they are dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways, and neighborhoods, Chicago Gateway Green was founded in 1986 to benefit the environment and improve the quality of life for millions of Chicagoland residents and annual visitors. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Gateway Green makes an impact in the community with three key initiatives: the Expressway Partnership Program that transforms city roadways into landscaped parkways by maintaining over 100 gardens along Chicago’s major expressways, thereby reducing air and noise pollution; the International Sculpture Program that beautifies gateways through the installation of permanent, international art; and the Tree Partnership Program that transforms vacant land into tree-filled green spaces through large-scale volunteer tree plantings. Learn more about Gateway Green at www.gatewaygreen.org