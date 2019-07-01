Chicago Gateway Green’s Gaming for Green – July 18

The 14th annual “Gaming for Green®“ presented by Honda-Volkswagen of Chicago is the Texas Hold “Em poker tournament and casino night benefiting Chicago Gateway Green® on Thursday, July 18 at Galleria Marchetti.

Guests will enjoy Galleria Marchetti’s famous Italian specialties and cocktails , live music and a variety of charitable gaming including roulette, craps and blackjack, along with a fabulous raffle and poker prizes – like the Grand Prize of a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker.

For the first time in Gaming for Green history —Every attendee will have a chance to win a new Honda or Volkswagen!

5:30pm check-in | 7pm cards fly

Galleria Marchetti, 825 W. Erie in Chicago

Buy your tickets to Gaming for Green here.