× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.1.19: UFOs and more

Bill and Wendy are back from vacation. Today, Sam Maranto, UFO investigator and currently the State Director for the Illinois chapter of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), joins the show to talk about the recent sightings of UFOs in the state. Then, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune shares his opinions on the murder case of Yingying Zhang and the debate on reparations.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.