'It's going to be a really fun year' – Andrew Shaw talks about returning to the Chicago Blackhawks

Andrew Shaw makes his triumphant return to the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking a flight unsure about his future with hockey, Andrew Shaw landed to learn he will be returning to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2019-20 season. He answers questions from Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet about being the veteran in locker room now and whether he’s been working on the shooting the puck with his head since he left.