Chicago Blackhawks right wing Andrew Shaw, right, celebrates with right wing Patrick Kane, left, and center Jonathan Toews after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
‘It’s going to be a really fun year’ – Andrew Shaw talks about returning to the Chicago Blackhawks
Andrew Shaw makes his triumphant return to the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking a flight unsure about his future with hockey, Andrew Shaw landed to learn he will be returning to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2019-20 season. He answers questions from Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet about being the veteran in locker room now and whether he’s been working on the shooting the puck with his head since he left.