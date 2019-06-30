WGN Radio Theatre #399: Cloak & Dagger, Milton Berle & Suspense

Posted 2:05 AM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12AM, June 30, 2019

(L-R) Carl Amari, Roger Badesch & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and  Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 29, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Cloak & Dagger: Direct Line To Bombers” Starring: Raymond Edward Johnson; (06-25-50).  Next, we have: “Milton Berle: Salute To The Auto Industry” Starring: Milton Berle; (09-23-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: The Most Dangerous Game” Starring: Orson Welles; (09-23-43).

