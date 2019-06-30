× Upcoming 5k promotes education for women

Expanding Lives is a nonprofit that provides education and leadership experiences to young women in West Africa and young people in the United States. Jon Hansen fills in for Matt Bubala as he chats with Rachel Mossi, President of the Executive Board for the organization. Tune in as Mossi discusses the backstory behind Expanding Lives, their impact on Chicago and an upcoming 5K which targets efforts in promoting education for more women everywhere. To find out how yo can get involved, visit here. If you would like to participate in the 5K, registration can also be found on the website. All proceeds benefit programming.