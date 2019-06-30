PHOTO: June 6, 2018: Historic Route 66 in Chicago. Courtesy of DavePlier/RetailFirst/SS1198518766/bumbledee × This is History: ‘Get Your Kicks’ on Historic Route 66 with Dave Schwan PHOTO: June 6, 2018: Historic Route 66 in Chicago. Courtesy of DavePlier/RetailFirst/SS1198518766/bumbledee Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about historic Route 66 and the journey from Chicago to California, featuring some amazing attractions along the way. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3653446/3653446_2019-06-30-053746.64kmono.mp3