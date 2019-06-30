This is History: ‘Get Your Kicks’ on Historic Route 66 with Dave Schwan

Posted 4:37 AM, June 30, 2019

PHOTO: June 6, 2018: Historic Route 66 in Chicago. Courtesy of DavePlier/RetailFirst/SS1198518766/bumbledee

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about historic Route 66 and the journey from Chicago to California, featuring some amazing attractions along the way.

