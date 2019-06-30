× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/30/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Dave Crosson , the senior vice president, HNTB Corp to discuss the infrastructure and gas tax hike. Illinois Govnover J.B. Pritzker signed infrastructure bill this past Friday which will be doubling Illinois gas tax by Monday. The bill is set to hike the gas tax (19 cents to 38 cents) as part of a $45 billion plan to upgrade roads, bridges, parks and university buildings statewide.

Rick Pearson talks to Jason DeSanto, senior lecturer, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law on the first two Democratic debates of 2019. Jason and Rick bring the insights of the tense exchange between California Senator Kamala Harris and Former United States VP Joe Biden

Lastly, Rick Pearson speaks with Chris Mooney, political scientist, from the University of Illinois on the gerrymandering ruling. The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that partisan gerrymandering cannot be challenged in federal court.