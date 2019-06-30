Space journalist shares details on the Soyuz Capsule crew returning to Earth after 204 days in Space

Posted 10:43 AM, June 30, 2019, by

Space.com journalist Mike Wall (Courtesy of M. Wall)

A Russian cosmonaut and astronauts from the United States and Canada have returned to Earth after spending more than 200 days on board the International Space Station. The  crew returned on June 24.  Senior writer at space.com, Mike Wall joins The Matt Bubala Show with Jon Hansen to discuss the latest developments in space adventures and Wall’s recent book publication. For more information on how to purchase it, visit the link here.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.