Space journalist shares details on the Soyuz Capsule crew returning to Earth after 204 days in Space

A Russian cosmonaut and astronauts from the United States and Canada have returned to Earth after spending more than 200 days on board the International Space Station. The crew returned on June 24. Senior writer at space.com, Mike Wall joins The Matt Bubala Show with Jon Hansen to discuss the latest developments in space adventures and Wall’s recent book publication. For more information on how to purchase it, visit the link here.