× Senior Lecturer Jason DeSanto and Political Scientist Chris Mooney on Democratic Debate

4 hours, 20 Democratic presidential candidates, and five moderators took front stage in front of a national audience Wednesday and Thursday Night. Rick Pearson talks to Jason DeSanto, senior lecturer, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law on the first two Democratic debates of 2019. Jason and Rick bring the insights of the tense exchange between California Senator Kamala Harris and Former United States VP Joe Biden. DeSanto called Harris performance “Engaging” while Jason also recalls Biden’s performance as a “student seems like he did his studying for the exam, but he didn’t have all the right notes.”

Joining the conversation later on is Chris Mooney, political scientist, from the University of Illinois to add fuel to the debate. Together the triple threat discusses the battle with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders and furthermore into the highly intense debate. The next Democratic debate is scheduled to take place the last week of July.