CORRECTS BENNET'S TITLE TO SENATOR, INSTEAD OF FORMER SENATOR - Democratic presidential candidates, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., raise their hands when asked if they would provide healthcare for undocumented immigrants, during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Senior Lecturer Jason DeSanto and Political Scientist Chris Mooney on Democratic Debate
4 hours, 20 Democratic presidential candidates, and five moderators took front stage in front of a national audience Wednesday and Thursday Night. Rick Pearson talks to Jason DeSanto, senior lecturer, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law on the first two Democratic debates of 2019. Jason and Rick bring the insights of the tense exchange between California Senator Kamala Harris and Former United States VP Joe Biden. DeSanto called Harris performance “Engaging” while Jason also recalls Biden’s performance as a “student seems like he did his studying for the exam, but he didn’t have all the right notes.”
Joining the conversation later on is Chris Mooney, political scientist, from the University of Illinois to add fuel to the debate. Together the triple threat discusses the battle with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders and furthermore into the highly intense debate. The next Democratic debate is scheduled to take place the last week of July.